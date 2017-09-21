Urena (14-6) held the Mets to two runs on seven hits over eight innings in Wednesday's 9-2 win. He struck out three and walked none.

The 26-year-old righty is just going right on with having a lucky season for the ages -- every single one of his peripherals belongs to a pitcher who shouldn't by any rights own a 14-6 record, 3.55 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. His K/9 is pathetic at 6.0; his BB/9 is relatively poor at 3.2 even after this walkless outing; his HR/9 is a pedestrian 1.3. He hasn't particularly excelled at keeping the ball on the ground or preventing hard contact. What the hard-throwing righty has done, though, is ride a .243 BABIP (tied for second-lowest among qualified starters) and 79.6 percent strand rate (seventh among qualified starters) to his best season by far. If you've got him, all you can do right now is enjoy the ride, but expect regression to hit Urena hard next year unless he can refine his control and find a consistent strikeout pitch.