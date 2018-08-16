Marlins' Jose Urena: Ejected after one pitch
Urena hit Ronald Acuna with the first pitch of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Braves, causing a bench-clearing brawl that resulted in the pitcher's ejection from the game.
While the HBP may not have been intentional -- Urena is tied for the NL lead with 11 of them -- the fact that Acuna had been terrorizing Miami pitching in the series certainly led his Atlanta teammates to believe a message was being sent. Urena likely won't face any additional discipline stemming from the ejection.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...