Urena hit Ronald Acuna with the first pitch of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Braves, causing a bench-clearing brawl that resulted in the pitcher's ejection from the game.

While the HBP may not have been intentional -- Urena is tied for the NL lead with 11 of them -- the fact that Acuna had been terrorizing Miami pitching in the series certainly led his Atlanta teammates to believe a message was being sent. Urena likely won't face any additional discipline stemming from the ejection.