Marlins' Jose Urena: Escapes with no-decision Saturday
Urena (0-3) didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Brewers, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.
Staked to a 4-0 lead by the second inning, Urena gave those early runs back but was still in line for his first win of the season after exiting with the Marlins ahead 5-4. The bullpen, however, had other ideas. The right-hander's 21:9 K:BB on the season through 26 innings isn't reflected in his 5.88 ERA, and he'll look for a better result in Friday's home start against the Rockies.
