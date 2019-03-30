Marlins' Jose Urena: Expected to start Tuesday
Urena (knee) is expected to start Tuesday against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Manager Don Mattingly said Saturday the swelling in Urena's left knee has gone down and as a result, he's expected to take the mound against the Mets on Tuesday barring any unforeseen setbacks. Urena's left knee was hit by a line drive during Thursday's start, but he went through his normal post-start workout Friday without issue. After getting roughed up by the Rockies on Opening Day, the 27-year-old is expected to have an easier time against the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Dealing with minor knee swelling•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Roughed up by Rockies•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Strong outing against Cards•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Labeled Opening Day starter•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Reaches agreement with Marlins•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Records quality start in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...