Urena (knee) is expected to start Tuesday against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Manager Don Mattingly said Saturday the swelling in Urena's left knee has gone down and as a result, he's expected to take the mound against the Mets on Tuesday barring any unforeseen setbacks. Urena's left knee was hit by a line drive during Thursday's start, but he went through his normal post-start workout Friday without issue. After getting roughed up by the Rockies on Opening Day, the 27-year-old is expected to have an easier time against the Mets.