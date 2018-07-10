Marlins' Jose Urena: Falls just shy of quality start
Urena allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against Milwaukee.
Urena surrendered a run in the third inning and another in the fourth before exiting the game with a one-run deficit. He'd later get off the hook for the loss after back-to-back home runs in the seventh. Urena sports a decent 4.13 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 85 strikeouts through 104.2 innings, and he's given up just two runs over his last 10.2 innings pitched. His last outing before the All-Star break figures to come Sunday against Philadelphia.
