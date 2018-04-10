Urena (0-2) got the loss against the Mets on Monday, giving up three earned runs on five hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one as the Marlins lost 4-2.

Urena was coming off a dominant effort against the Red Sox that saw him allow just one earned run and strike out seven in seven innings and although he came back to earth a little bit against the Mets, he still managed a respectable final stat line in the losing effort. That said, his 5.06 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in his first 16 innings of the year combined with his 4.72 ERA over his 326 career big-league innings mean he's difficult to comfortably trust for fantasy purposes until he shows he can consistently post better ratios over a larger sample size.