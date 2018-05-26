Urena didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Nationals, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

To his credit, the 26-year-old did battle Max Scherzer to a standstill over six innings, but that didn't get him any closer to his first win of the season. Urena threw 57 of 98 pitches for strikes, while all the damage against him came from a pair of two-run homers by Michael Taylor and Matt Adams. The right-hander will carry a 4.69 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in San Diego.