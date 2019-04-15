Urena allowed one run on seven hits and struck out seven over seven innings Sunday against the Phillies in a no-decision.

Urena allowed the Phillies to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning following a solo blast, but the Marlins would tie the game in the sixth. The 27-year-old still hasn't picked up his first win of the season, although after surrendering four or more runs in each of his first three outings, he was finally able to piece together a solid start Sunday. Urena will toe the rubber next against the Nationals on Saturday.