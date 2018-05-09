Marlins' Jose Urena: Fans six in no-decision
Urena did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six over 5.1 innings in the loss to the Cubs.
The 26-year-old is still in search of his first win (0-5), and the Marlins remain winless in his eight starts. The lack of any wins aren't pretty, but the numbers don't fully reflect Urena's performance thus far. He has a respectable 3.72 ERA and 36:7 K:BB in seven starts since his Opening Day blow up. He'll get another crack at his first victory Sunday against the Braves.
