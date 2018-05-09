Urena did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six over 5.1 innings in the loss to the Cubs.

The 26-year-old is still in search of his first win (0-5), and the Marlins remain winless in his eight starts. The lack of any wins aren't pretty, but the numbers don't fully reflect Urena's performance thus far. He has a respectable 3.72 ERA and 36:7 K:BB in seven starts since his Opening Day blow up. He'll get another crack at his first victory Sunday against the Braves.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories