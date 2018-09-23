Urena (8-12) recorded the win Saturday after throwing 5.2 scoreless innings against the Reds, allowing three hits and one walk, and striking out two. He said after the game that he's feeling tightness in the IT band of his right knee but expects to make his next start Friday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The righty will get an extra day off next week before his scheduled turn against the Mets. Following this strong effort, Urena owns a 4.07 ERA with a 6.9 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 in 30 starts. His next assignment presents another chance to stream him, especially for fantasy players desperate for late-season spot starts.