Urena (3-6) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk across seven innings Monday, striking out four and earning the win over Washington.

Urena has won his last two outings, yielding four earned runs in 13 innings in those contests. He kept the Nationals off the board until the fifth inning where he coughed up both of Washington's runs. He lowered his ERA to 4.11 but owns a lackluster 43:19 K:BB in 65.2 frames. Urena will take the mound in San Diego on Saturday.