Urena (5-12) picked up the win Monday against the Phillies, allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven across seven innings.

Urena was dialed in Monday. He made just one mistake, which resulted in an Asdrubal Cabrera solo homer in the second inning. The right-hander has now alternated good and bad outings over his last four starts (excluding his one-pitch outing against the Braves on Aug. 15), making him hard to trust in fantasy at the moment. He'll carry a 4.41 ERA into his next start, which will come on the road against the Mets.