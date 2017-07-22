Urena (8-4) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Friday against the Reds.

Urena was provided a two-run lead in the first inning and was able to hold onto it until turning the game over to the bullpen for the final three frames. This was the first time in three outings that he was able to fire a quality start, and he currently owns at 3.78 ERA, which has made him a solid but unspectacular fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rangers.