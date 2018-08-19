Urena (4-12) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while going the distance to earn the win Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Urena threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and kept the ball down to great effect, recording a whopping 14 groundball outs to silence the home team. He allowed a run on two hits in the third inning but allowed just two baserunners during the rest of this dominant outing. This was Urena's first start since returning from a suspension for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna of the Braves, and it appears his arm responded well to the additional rest. Despite his hefty 4.50 ERA on the season, the right-hander has shown flashes of excellence and will look to build on this gem next weekend against the aforementioned Atlanta club.