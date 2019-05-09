Marlins' Jose Urena: Goes seven solid innings
Urena gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three through seven innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Urena allowed eight baserunners but was able to escape trouble most of the night, allowing only one earned run in seven innings. After allowing four combined home runs in his last two starts, he kept the ball in the yard and generated 75 percent ground balls. The 27-year-old has a 1-5 record with a 4.82 ERA and 6.2 K/9 through eight starts this season. Urena will make his next start Tuesday against the Rays.
