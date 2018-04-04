Urena allowed a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters through seven innings during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.

After a disastrous outing on Opening Day against Chicago, Urena bounced back nicely against an admirable opponent Tuesday. Additionally, issuing just a single walk was especially notable after he struggled with his control against the Cubs. While last season's 3.82 ERA and 1.27 WHIP were helpful ratios, Urena's 5.24 FIP suggests he was probably the recipient of good fortune. Unless his uptick in strikeouts against the Red Sox is a sign of things to come, he could quickly be a fantasy afterthought in the majority of mixed settings.