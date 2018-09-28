Urena (knee) will start Friday's game against the Mets.

Urena experienced tightness in his right knee coming out of his last start Sept. 22 against the Reds, but the issue won't prevent him from missing a turn in the rotation. He'll take the hill for a final time in 2018, looking to continue a strong second half during which he's compiled a 6-3 record, 3.49 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 11 starts.

