Urena (10-5) allowed just a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out three batters through six innings during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Urena continues to impress and now sports a rock-solid 3.70 ERA and 1.19 WHIP to go along with his 10 wins. His 6.2 K/9 is a disappointing mark, and he's only struck out more than five batters in three of his 18 starts this season. While he's likely to continue providing underwhelming strikeout totals, the 25-year-old righty is still moving the needle in all fantasy settings. He projects to face the Rockies at Marlins Park in his next start.