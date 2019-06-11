Urena will be placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Wednesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Urena last pitched Friday against the Braves and allowed six runs on 11 hits over three innings, but there was no previous indication of any injury concerns. Jordan Yamamoto is set to be called up to fill Urena's spot in the starting rotation Wednesday versus the Cardinals.

