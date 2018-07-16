Urena allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four across four innings although he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Philadelphia.

The Phillies jumped on Urena for five runs in the fourth inning, although the Marlins would answer with eight runs in the fifth to successfully allow Urena to slip off the hook. Although the 26-year-old put together a disappointing outing in the series finale, Urena has been excellent in his first two July outings as he'd given up two runs across 10.2 innings with 10 strikeouts prior to Sunday. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 4.39 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with an 89:28 K:BB through 108.2 innings.