Urena (2-10) surrendered five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings Monday, as he was saddled with the loss against the Braves.

Urena's outing didn't last long, as he gave up three runs on two homers in the first two innings, followed by two runs in the third. He exited the game with a four-run deficit, as the Braves cruised to a 12-1 victory. Urena's struggles continued in the series opener, as he's been tagged for 10 runs over his previous two starts (eight innings). He'll look to turn it around in his next appearance, which figures to come Sunday against Washington.