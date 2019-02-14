Marlins' Jose Urena: Labeled Opening Day starter
Manager Don Mattingly said Thursday that Urena would serve as the Marlins' starter for their Opening Day game March 28 at home versus the Rockies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Urena hasn't been a standout performer by any means over the past two seasons, but his 3.90 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 65 outings (59 starts) during that span are solid enough to make him the ace of a beleaguered Miami pitching staff. He'll have some appeal as an innings eater in NL-only formats and deep mixed leagues, but Urena's inability to regularly induce swings and misses (career 6.1 K/9) significantly undercut his fantasy upside.
