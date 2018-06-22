Marlins' Jose Urena: Lands on DL with shoulder injury
Urena was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a right shoulder impingement, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Urena suffered the injury during the tail-end of his start Wednesday against the Giants. No timetable has come to fruition at this point, but the right-hander will be eligible to return from the DL on July 1 if he only requires a brief stay on the shelf. In a corresponding move, Nick Wittgren (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Expect an update on Urena's status this weekend.
