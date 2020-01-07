Marlins' Jose Urena: Likely to remain in bullpen
Urena will enter camp competing for a bullpen role, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Urena moved to the bullpen for the final month of the 2019 campaign after recovering from a herniated disc. While he did save three games, he also posted a 9.00 ERA in 10.0 innings of relief after recording a 4.70 ERA in 74.2 innings as a starter. If he adds to his save total this season, it will be more a reflection of the Marlins' lack of alternatives than his own abilities. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, it's also possible Urena returns to the starting rotation, where he'd have more (but still quite limited) fantasy value.
