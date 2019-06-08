Urena (4-7) allowed six runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings Friday in a loss to the Braves.

Urena didn't fare well in this one, yielding two runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth before getting yanked. The 27-year-old had delivered five consecutive quality starts heading into Friday's outing, so this start appears to be just a blip on the radar for Urena. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Cardinals.