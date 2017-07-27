Urena (9-4) allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters through five innings during Wednesday's win over Texas.

The move to the rotation has gone smoothly for Urena. He's now pitched at least five innings in 14 of his first 16 starts and owns a respectable 4.04 ERA, 1.28 WHIP. Gamers would love to see his pitch arsenal -- which includes a mid-90s fastball -- translate into more strikeouts. However, Urena should remain a serviceable end-of-the-rotation arm in the majority of fantasy settings. He projects to face the Nationals at Marlins Park in his next start.