Urena didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rays, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out six.

The right-hander threw 46 of 78 pitches for strikes in his first start off the disabled list after recovering from shoulder inflammation, but Urena was denied a well-deserved win as the Marlins' offense didn't get on the board until the bottom of the sixth inning. He'll carry a 4.18 ERA into his next outing Monday at home against the Brewers.