Marlins' Jose Urena: No decision in Boston
Urena gave up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings Tuesday in Boston. He did not factor in the decision.
This was his first start since Aug. 19, as he opted to serve his six-game suspension this past week. It has been a tumultuous month for Urena -- primarily of his own doing -- as he had a brilliant start in Washington on Aug. 19, along with three lackluster outings and the infamous start on Aug. 15 when he was tossed without recording an out after throwing at the leadoff hitter, Ronald Acuna, in the first inning. He lines up for a two-start week next week, with a home start against the Phillies and a turn on the road in Pittsburgh.
