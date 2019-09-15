Urena gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Giants.

The right-hander hasn't been sharp since being moved to the bullpen in September and taking over as the Marlins' closer, but he was able to get the job done here. Urena has a 9.00 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB through five innings and six appearances in relief while converting two of his three saves chances.