Urena fractured his right forearm during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Yankees and will miss the entire postseason, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Urena was struck by a comebacker in the third inning Sunday, and his injury will force him out until at least spring training. The right-hander finishes the season with a 5.40 ERA and 15:13 K:BB over 23.1 innings.