Marlins' Jose Urena: Outduels deGrom in win
Urena (6-12) tossed six one-run innings Tuesday to earn the win Tuesday against the Mets, allowing four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Urena scattered baserunners throughout the evening and was only scored upon via a solo home run from Michael Conforto in the sixth inning. He induced 12 swinging strikes and got ahead on 17 of 26 batters while inviting weak contact as he recorded 10 flyouts. Urena was coming off a stellar outing versus the Phillies and now has a 12:3 K:BB in 13.1 innings over two consecutive quality starts. He'll take a diminishing 4.29 ERA into his next scheduled start this weekend.
