Marlins' Jose Urena: Pitches well in loss
Urena (1-4) allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks across seven innings in a loss to the Phillies on Friday.
Despite three walks, this was another strong outing for Urena. Unfortunately, it didn't result in a win, as Jared Eickhoff shut down the Marlins hitters in seven scoreless. But Urena does own a 2.25 ERA in his last three outings -- an obvious improvement from his 9.28 ERA in his first three starts. He still has more work to do, though, as he has a 1-4 record with a 5.08 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 33.2 innings this season. Urena's next outing will be Friday at home against the Braves.
