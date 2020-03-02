Marlins' Jose Urena: Pitching exclusively from stretch
Urena has converted to pitching only from the stretch rather than using a windup with the bases empty, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
The right-hander finished an erratic 2019 season in the bullpen, and he grew used to pitching exclusively from the stretch during that time. "I feel comfortable," Urena said. "That's something that I've been working on to get a good tempo... We hope to find a way to get the results I'm looking for." The results have indeed been promising to begin the spring as he competes for a rotation spot -- Urena has a 4:0 K:BB through five scoreless innings over his first two outings.
