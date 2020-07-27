Urena (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Urena was one of several Marlins to test positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and Monday's transaction frees up a roster spot in his absence. The right-hander reportedly feels fine and will be eligible to return to the team once he produces two negative tests. Justin Shafer and Josh D. Smith were claimed off waivers from the Reds in corresponding moves Monday.
