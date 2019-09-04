Urena pitched a perfect 10th inning during a save in a 5-4 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Used almost entirely as a starter before hitting the IL with a back issue in June, Urena's first save chance of the season couldn't have gone better. He needed 15 pitches to retire three batters, but he didn't allow a base runner, posting two groundouts and a flyout. Urena is expected to receive closer work for the rest of the year.

