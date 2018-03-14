Marlins' Jose Urena: Pounded by Cards on Tuesday
Urena failed to escape the first inning in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, recording only one out and allowing six runs on six hits and two walks.
At least the out came on a strikeout, but otherwise there was nothing to like about this outing from Urena. It won't affect his assignment as the Marlins' Opening Day starter, but the right-hander now has a 7:6 K:BB through 7.1 spring innings, and he'll need to sharpen his control if he wants to avoid having last year's 3.82 ERA regress to something closer to his 5.24 FIP in 2018.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Announced as Opening Day starter•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Sharp Saturday against Mets•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Will open year in rotation•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Takes no-decision in season finale•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Stomped by Rockies on Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Eight sharp frames secure 14th win•
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...