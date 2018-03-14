Urena failed to escape the first inning in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, recording only one out and allowing six runs on six hits and two walks.

At least the out came on a strikeout, but otherwise there was nothing to like about this outing from Urena. It won't affect his assignment as the Marlins' Opening Day starter, but the right-hander now has a 7:6 K:BB through 7.1 spring innings, and he'll need to sharpen his control if he wants to avoid having last year's 3.82 ERA regress to something closer to his 5.24 FIP in 2018.