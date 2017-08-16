Marlins' Jose Urena: Quiets Giants over five for 11th win
Urena (11-5) earned a win over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings.
It was far from a dominant performance, but Urena kept the Giants off the board over five, just long enough to qualify for the win. Urena has been surprisingly effective this season despite a bottom-12 K/9 rate among qualified starters. With matchups against the Phillies and Padres on tap for next week, Urena will have a good opportunity to stave off regression for a while longer yet.
