Marlins' Jose Urena: Reaches agreement with Marlins
Urena and the Marlins agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Urena was the Marlins' Opening Day starter in 2018, and while his performances weren't typical of a player in that role, his 3.98 ERA was nevertheless the best among Miami pitchers who made at least seven starts. He lines up to fill the same job again this season.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Records quality start in win•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Good to go for final start•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Feels OK in win despite knee injury•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Will make next start•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Removed for precautionary reasons•
-
Marlins' Jose Urena: Outduels deGrom in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...