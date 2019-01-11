Urena and the Marlins agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Urena was the Marlins' Opening Day starter in 2018, and while his performances weren't typical of a player in that role, his 3.98 ERA was nevertheless the best among Miami pitchers who made at least seven starts. He lines up to fill the same job again this season.

