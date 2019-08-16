Urena (back) is scheduled to throw one inning for High-A Jupiter on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Urena was able to throw all of his pitches during his last bullpen session Tuesday, and the Marlins have since cleared him for a rehab assignment. Miami expects to bring Urena back as a reliever, which will shorten the length of his trip in the minor leagues. A timetable for his return has yet to be established