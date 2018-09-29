Marlins' Jose Urena: Records quality start in win
Urena (9-12) tallied a quality start in Friday's win over the Mets. He went six innings and allowed one run on five hits and four walks while striking out four.
Urena finished the season off very well as he has a 1.20 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over his last 30 innings. He also lowered his ERA sub-four for the first time all season, ending at 3.98 on the year. While Urena isn't much more than an innings-eater, he will likely have a spot in next year's rotation.
