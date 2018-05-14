Urena (0-6) allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Braves.

Urena had put together a very productive start prior to allowing a two-run home run to Ender Inciarte in the sixth inning, but he still managed to record a baseline quality start. While not spectacular, Urena's numbers indicate that he deserves better than his current 0-6 record, as he has allowed just .88 HR/9 and has surrendered 2.28 BB/9. He remains an underappreciated streaming option due to his poor team context, but has the potential to post solid ratios in home starts or in positive matchups.

