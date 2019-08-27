Urena (back) shifted his rehab assignment from High-A Jupiter to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday.

Urena gave up one run in 3.2 innings across three appearances with Jupiter in what marked his first competitive action since landing on the 60-day injured list in June with a herniated disc on the left side of his back. The Marlins are preparing to bring Urena back from the IL in a relief role, with the 27-year-old potentially getting a look as a closer in the final few weeks of the season. He'll likely make an appearance or two with New Orleans before presumably rejoining Miami when rosters expand Sunday.

