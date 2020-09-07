The Marlins activated Urena from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Braves.

Miami cleared room for Urena on the 28-man active roster by optioning infielder Eddy Alvarez to its alternate training site, while outfielder Harold Ramirez (hamstring) was transferred to the 45-day IL to open up space for the right-hander on the 40-man roster. Urena has spent the last three weeks at the Marlins' alternate site in Jupiter building up his arm after he was shut down in late July when he tested positive for COVID-19. With Miami dealing Caleb Smith to Arizona last week and with Elieser Hernandez (lat) recently suffered a season-ending injury, Urena should be locked into a rotation spot the rest of the way.