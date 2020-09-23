Urena (0-3) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings of work Tuesday during Atlanta's 11-1 win over the Marlins. He struck out three.

Urena was plagued by home runs from Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies in the first two innings, but held a potent Braves offense mostly in check. The 29-year-old righty will carry a 6.00 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Miami's season finale versus the Yankees.