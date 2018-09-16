Urena exited Sunday's game against the Phillies for precautionary reasons due to a right hand cramp, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Urena allowed one run on three hits and a walk across five innings prior to his removal. He struck out four and exited in line to earn the win. It doesn't seem like the injury will force the right-hander to miss a start, a home start against the Reds is next on the docket, though the Marlins will likely wait and see how Urena feels in the coming days before clearing him.

More News
Our Latest Stories