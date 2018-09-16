Urena exited Sunday's game against the Phillies for precautionary reasons due to a right hand cramp, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Urena allowed one run on three hits and a walk across five innings prior to his removal. He struck out four and exited in line to earn the win. It doesn't seem like the injury will force the right-hander to miss a start, a home start against the Reds is next on the docket, though the Marlins will likely wait and see how Urena feels in the coming days before clearing him.