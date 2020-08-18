Urena was one of 18 Marlins that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season who received clearance Saturday to resume baseball activities at the team's alternate training site in Jupiter, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Along with Urena, fellow starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Caleb Smith are among the players who tested positive that are now ready to prepare for returns to the active roster. Because none of the three pitchers have seen any game action since late July, they'll all likely require a week or more to get their arms reconditioned for starting duty. The Marlins aren't exactly overflowing with ideal replacements in the rotation at the moment, so it's possible Urena gets activated sooner than expected and handles limited pitch counts in his initial appearances.