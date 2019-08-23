Urena (back) will be the Marlins's closer when he comes off the injured list in September, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

The team is not looking at the closer role beyond this season, but they think the ninth inning is a way for Urena to know exactly when to prepare to pitch upon his return, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports. The last time the Marlins recorded a save was when Sergio Romo saved a game on July 24, so Urena probably won't get too many saves over the final month. However, if he looks good in the role, he could enter 2020 as the closer in Miami, so this has ramifications in redraft and dynasty leagues. He lacks the strikeout punch typically found in closers, but perhaps if he uses his 96-mph sinker and 86-mph slider exclusively, he could have better results.