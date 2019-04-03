Marlins' Jose Urena: Rough first frame
Urena (0-2) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mets.
Urena gave up all five of his runs in the first inning, though he allowed only one extra-base hit. He settled in after, but was still forced to exit early due to his high pitch count. It hasn't been a positive start to the season for Urena, as he's now allowed 10 earned runs in just 8.2 innings of work across two starts. More positively, he has struck out six and walked two while allowing just one home run.
