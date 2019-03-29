Urena (0-1) took the loss against the Rockies on Thursday, giving up six runs (four earned) on nine hits over 4.2 innings, striking out two and walking one as the Marlins fell 6-3.

It was a rough showing for the 27-year-old right-hander, who was knocked around by a talented Colorado lineup in this Opening Day defeat. He went 12-9 with a 3.98 ERA over 174 innings last season, and he should at least offer a steady workload at the top end of Miami's rotation. Urena will look to get on track in his next start, which will come in a divisional matchup against the Mets on Tuesday.