Urena (0-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings Thursday against the Red Sox.

Urena pitched well through the first five innings before finding trouble, surrendering two runs in the sixth on a single to left field. Unfortunately, he didn't get any run support from the Marlins' offense on the night. Urena has struggled to a 6.00 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 10:9 K:BB over 15 innings this season.